ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Heat Up St. Louis is holding their 20th annual Hardee’s Rise & Shine for Heat fundraiser on Valentine’s Day.
The fundraiser allows people to purchase a sausage biscuit sandwich or egg biscuit sandwich for a $1 donation to the organization during breakfast hours. During the “Have a Heart…Heat a Home” event, volunteers will be at restaurants accepting additional donations for Heat Up St. Louis.
Heat Up St. Louis helps people without heat or whose energy bills are delinquent.
The goal of the 2020 fundraiser is $400,000.
Click here for a list of Missouri and Illinois Hardee’s locations that are participating in the 2020 fundraiser.
