ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The heat is taking a toll on water mains throughout the St. Louis area.
Missouri American Water reports the hot weather causes the ground to expand and contract around aging water mains, causing them to break. In St. Louis County the utility reports some of the mains are more than 80 years old.
“Most people do not know when a main break has occurred because our crews can get to them and repair them with minimal impact on water service,” a company official told News 4.
When a water main leak or break is noticed, it is strongly encouraged that it be reported on the Missouri American Water website. Customers should not drive through the area where the break occurred because it could further damage the main or vehicle.
The utility suggested customers stagger their water usage. For instance, if a neighbor is watering their lawn wait until they are finished before watering your lawn. The high-water usage causes more water to pump through Missouri American Water’s system, which can add to the number of water main breaks when coupled with the weather and aging mains.
