SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A boy from Sullivan had a flight he will never forget.
Five-year-old Kasen Halbert has osteogenesis imperfecta, a condition that makes his bones break easily.
Over the weekend, Halbert took his first flight. He was headed to Delaware for a surgery to have his neck fused together, during which a Southwest flight attendant made him an honorary flight attendant.
Halbert got to check out the cockpit and help send all the passengers on their way.
