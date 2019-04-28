ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Earlier this year, the St. Louis Children's Hospital performed their 500th heart transplant on 13-year-old Anary.
“Celebrating 500 really means a lot to us,” said Adriana Suazo.
Anary is the 500th patient that underwent a heart transplant at St. Louis children's hospital back in January. Born with a congenital heart defect, Anary has had four open-heart surgeries.
She came to celebrate her successful surgery with her brother Alexy, her mom Adriana and other transplant recipients at Ballpark Village Sunday morning. A huge milestone for the hospital that performed one of the first heart transplants in the United States.
“It says a lot. It says that there's more kids just like Anary and have gone through what Anary has gone through,” Suazo said. “Just give them just a little bit longer with that loved one that they wouldn't get without it. Hearts are not just for love, it means life, it means family.”
