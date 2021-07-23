PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WFOR/CBS NEWSPATH) – Heartbreaking video shows dogs being abandoned on a Florida street.
“This incident does rise to the level of a crime,” Pembroke Pine Police Department Major Al Xiques said. “It is abandonment and cruelty to animal.”
The video shows a man driving a four-door silver compact vehicle with some damage to the left front bumper. The car stops near 119th and Taft in Pembroke Pines and the driver opens the back door, at which time a Jack Russell jumps onto the street. After that, the door opens again, then the video freezes and the next thing seen is the car driving off and a confused German Shepard is left standing in the middle of the roadway.
“The German Shepard stood there like, ‘Where are you going?’ It’s a horrible thing that people do, drop their pets off and just leave. It affects the animals, they don’t know what’s happening to them,” Capt. Stacy Jurgens said.
So far the Jack Russell seems to be adapting well and it’s easier for him to get around. When he was picked up, his nails were so long they were curling under his paws. They’ve since been cut. The German Shepard is having more difficulty.
As time goes on, the Shepard is getting more comfortable around people. Two days after being abandoned, he is calmly accepting food from an officer who is hand feeding him. It’s one hopeful moment in a crime that’s left many angry.
“It’s a crime and we will investigate it and try to find the person who did this and charge them with a crime,” said Capt. Jurgens.
The German Shepard has gone into foster care. The Jack Russell, after the 5-day mandatory hold will be put up for adoption.
