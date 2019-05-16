ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old is taking a shot at living out this dream by trying out for the Triple-A St. Louis Blues as a goalie.
Triple-A hockey is the highest level for players before they get to Juniors or College hockey.
But Michael Habbe, the goalie in question, has a story that gets even better.
Habbe is a heart transplant patient from St. Louis Children's Hospital.
He was born with a heart defect and received his heart transplant back in May of 2016.
Last year Habbe played competitive hockey for a team in Pennsylvania, but he's a huge Blues fan for as long as he can remember, so trying out for the Triple-A Blues as a goalie is the opportunity of a lifetime.
You might think it's not a great idea for a heart transplant patient to play hockey..
Michael's mother says the surgeon pulled her aside after the transplant and said, “Don't make him livv in a bubble. We saved his life, so let him live.”
