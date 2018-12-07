ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new smartphone app has been launched in 33 more jurisdictions over the past few weeks, covering a majority of St. Louis County and parts of Franklin and Jefferson County.
“PulsePoint Respond” is a free-to-download mobile app that alerts CPR-trained citizens to someone nearby having a sudden cardiac arrest. They are also directed to the nearest automated external defibrillator (AED).
The app aims to increase survival in sudden cardiac arrest situations by increasing the rate of bystander CPR and AED use.
Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for an estimated 325,000 deaths each year.
Last year, agencies covering the communities of Clayton, Richmond Heights, Maplewood, Olivette, Shrewsbury, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, and Brentwood implemented PulsePoint in their community. There have already been several activations of the system where responders were notified since their launch.
