ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A hearing will take place Monday afternoon to kick St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner off another case in the City of St. Louis.

Attorneys for officer accused of thwarting sexual assault investigation say charges were filed too late Attorneys for a St. Louis City police officer accused of thwarting a sexual assault investigation into two other officers is asking a judge to toss the case against her.

According to court documents, a woman who accused Officer Lafeal Lawshea of sexual assault in 2019 met with Sgt. Jatonya S Clayborn-Muldrow about the incident. When the victim and Clayborn-Muldrow met for a lunch in March 2020, the victim said Clayborn-Muldrow questioned her for nearly two hours and then told her it was a misunderstanding and she should call Lawshea to explain the misunderstanding.

When the victim reported the sexual assault to police, Clayborn-Muldrow reportedly showed up in the internal affairs unit and asked who was investigating the complaints made against Lawshea, according to court documents. When Lawshea reportedly found out he was being investigated, he called the victim to ask, "Are we cool?" and also told her he did not sexually assault her.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dismissed from McCloskey case St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been dismissed as the prosecutor in the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, according to court records.

Clayborn-Muldrow is charged with tampering with a victim or attempted tampering with a victim. Clayborn-Muldrow’s attorney is also asking for a new prosecutor in the case because the officer was the lead investigator on a case involving former Gardner investor William Tisaby. Tisaby was accused of withholding evidence leading up the trial for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The last case Gardner was removed from the McCloskey trial. She was kicked off the case after using it to fundraise for her campaign.