ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The quarrel over the St. Louis County mask mandate will be discussed inside a courtroom Tuesday morning.
Lawyers with St. Louis County and the Missouri Attorney General's office will meet with a judge to sort out Schmitt’s motion asking the court to apply a preliminary injunction to the county’s health order filed in September.
The focus of today’s meeting will be on last week’s ruling from a Cole County judge which barred all local governments across Missouri from imposing COVID orders. Gov. Mike Parson tells News 4 that ban on local COVID orders won't go into effect until at least, next month.
But some local leaders are adopting the ruling right away. The Franklin County officials stated the Health Department will no longer issue quarantine or isolation orders. However, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page questioned the validity of the ruling.
“How a judge can do that will be for the lawyers and the bar to figure out,” Page said during a Monday press briefing. “But we know it is a dangerous ruling. We know it undermines our strong COVID policies and we are starting to understand how it may impact our other health policies."
For now, Page said the mask order still applies in St. Louis County.
