ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The owners of an Anytime Fitness filed a federal lawsuit against officials from St. Louis City and St. Louis County seeking a temporary restraining order against the stay-at-home orders keeping many businesses closed.
Wednesday, a judge heard arguments from attorneys on both sides in a teleconference.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Anytime Fitness and Elder's Antiques by Clayton lawyer Bevis Schock, names St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Co-Health Director Emily Doucette and St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols.
According to the suit, filed by SH3 Consulting LLC (owners of Anytime Fitness), state laws dictate that in a statewide pandemic, only the state health director has the authority to close schools or “other places of public or private assembly.”
"Only Doctor Williams, the state official, has the power to close Mr. Finnegan's gym," Schock claimed, referring to Anytime Fitness owner Allan Finnegan.
Finnegan asserted his business was taking proper precautions before they were ordered to close.
However, the attorney for St. Louis City and St. Louis County argued the state never officially declared a pandemic, so the lawsuit is baseless. They also feel it should a state matter, not a federal one.
Schock said the federal court needs to step in because the businesses are being denied their right to assembly.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County officials announced Tuesday they plan to begin reopening the region on May 18, but the suit aims to get businesses reopen as soon as possible.
The city and county account for more than 54 percent of the statewide cases and more than 65 percent of Missouri’s deaths.
SH3 Health Consulting LLC only operates the Anytime Fitness at 14577 Manchester Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.