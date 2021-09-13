GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK/CNN) - It's what many parents have been fearing in this pandemic. Their children, too young for the current COVID-19 vaccine, coming down with the virus.
In Texas, what appears to be COVID-related symptoms, has taken the life of a young girl. Kali Cook's mom Karra Harwood said Kali died in her sleep at home.
“We're still investigating it. The child was in school, in a Pre-K in Galveston County, but we've investigated that, and we do not believe this is related to her being in school,” said Dr. Philip Keiser from the Galveston County Health Authority.
The Galveston County Health District is calling this a COVID-related death, but they're still working to determine Kali's official cause of death. The medical examiner says Kali tested positive for COVID at the time of her death, but an autopsy will help give more answers.
Karra wanted to make it clear that Kali was healthy and did not have any pre-existing conditions.
A little more than 300 Texas children are hospitalized with the virus right now. Dr. Kaiser encourages parents to monitor their children closely for symptoms.
“If your child is under the age they can be vaccinated, and they get COVID, or they have symptoms which might be COVID, you should take them to seek care right away. Most kids do absolutely fine. In fact, many kids are asymptomatic, but if your child is having some sort of symptoms, it's a good idea to take them to be seen,” said Dr. Keiser.
Kali was a pre-schooler at K.E. Little Elementary School in Dickinson ISD. In a letter sent to parents, they said she had last been at school September 1st, and they were never notified of any COVID exposure or positivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.