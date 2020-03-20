ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Scattered reports across the country show there's an increasing fear there'll be a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) putting healthcare workers' safety at risk.
News 4 reached out to some of the large health systems in the St. Louis area to ask about their supplies of PPE. A spokesperson for Mercy said it had an ample supply. BJC said it has enough supplies for now as long as employees are mindful of how the equipment is used.
SSM Health released the following statement:
The safety of our patients, visitors, employees and physicians is our top priority. SSM Health is following all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding the appropriate usage of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and gowns. Our caregivers have what they need to safely deliver care. However, these items are in high-demand nationwide and supplies are limited. Like other health systems across the country we are working to conserve supplies, as well as finding new supply sources for certain items. This is necessary to ensure we continue to have what we need in the days and weeks ahead.
According to Monarch Fire Protection District medical officer, Nick Harper, 911 operators are now asking a series of new questions so first responders will know whether they need to suit up in their PPE before arriving.
"Have you traveled, do you have a cough, do you have this, do you have that," Harper said. "So all the calls that are going to the 911 center are asked those questions."
Harper also said paramedics are following new protocols when they arrive on the scene where someone has flu-like symptoms. He said only one person will enter a home and then put a mask on the patient before walking them outside. Other paramedic won't enter the home unless the situation is serious.
Monarch Fire Protection District has transported two patients so far, who've tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Harper.
