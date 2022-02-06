MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights was the latest spot targeted by thieves.
"For them to go out this morning and see their windows smashed and change taken is so frustrating and heartbreaking," said Valerie Hoven, a spokesperson for the children's hospital.
Around 20 cars were hit sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday. The smashed windows and broken glass were discovered early Sunday morning by security.
Hoven says mostly change and some electronics as well as a few purses were stolen.
"Most of the cars hit were our employees. It did include some patient families too. So you can imagine this is already devastating if you're already at the hospital caring for your child and this happens," said Hoven.
They weren't the only ones hit. St. Peters police are investigating a similar crime at the Amazon warehouse where 40 cars were broken into overnight. A police spokesperson said thieves broke the windows out and grabbed items in a matter of five minutes. They are currently reviewing surveillance video but say the suspect car was a dark colored sedan,
