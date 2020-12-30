ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals are running low on the COVID-19 vaccine and are unsure when they'll get more, while some frontline healthcare workers are still waiting on the vaccine.
Some hospitals say they're still working to vaccinate employees on the front lines. Healthcare workers in private settings tell News 4 they are still waiting for the vaccine.
BJC told News 4 they have not vaccinated all of their frontline healthcare workers.
After watching the first frontline workers in hospitals get the vaccine over two weeks ago, Vicki Tomso thought she was next. The office manager works at a private practice and has tested covid patients for months.
"On a daily basis, I've tested two patients this morning," she said.
Tomso says the practice she works in leases its space from BJC.
Monday, the hospital system sent out an email saying they had extra doses to give frontline workers in private practices. But Wednesday, Tomso says she received a follow-up email, saying the hospital system doesn't have enough to give office staff, like it hoped. In the email, BJC says it's still working to vaccinate frontline workers within its hospitals.
"Very frustrating, I am thinking, well, are we going to have to wait until the general population, you know? Am I going to have patients that will get vaccinated before I am?" she said.
In Missouri, News 4 uncovered 450,000 healthcare workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities make up Phase 1A. So far, the health department says a total of 57,000 have received the vaccine.
"It just logistically becomes harder and we know that and we've accounted for that and we'll be doing that in the next two weeks," said director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams.
Dr. Williams said it's more efficient to vaccinate larger hospitals and long-term care facilities first, followed by smaller private practices.
"The numbers may not go as quickly, because it's easier to vaccinate everyone in one hospital than it is to do 10 primary care doctors in one community," Williams said.
Williams expects everyone in Phase 1A, including community healthcare workers to have the vaccine by mid-January. But some employees want a concrete timeline.
The State of Missouri will be receiving additional shipments of the vaccine this week and next week.
Some hospitals say they're coming up with a game plan to give their extra doses to community healthcare workers.
The State of Illinois sent News 4 this statement regarding vaccinating their frontline health care workers:
Health care workers can check with their local health department about getting vaccinated. Every county has received some vaccine and local health departments and can provide more information about where vaccination is available in their community.
Health care personnel is defined as - all paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious material.
