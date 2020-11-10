ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Our shot at a coronavirus vaccine in Missouri may still be months away.
Pfizer, who is manufacturing the drug at their Chesterfield campus, on Monday announced it has a vaccine that is 90% effective against COVID-19. While the vaccine is close by, it needs to be kept at 94 degrees below zero, making it much harder to get it distributed.
“We are very much focused on getting people vaccinated,” Missouri Health Director Dr. Randall Williams said. Williams is excited about the vaccine and said they've been working on a rollout plan for months.
Williams said they are setting up five vaccine distribution sites around the state, though he can't say where just yet.
In phase one, focus would be on healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. Pending approval of the FDA, the first doses could be administered by the end of December.
“I think as we get further into the spring, we will have more vaccines available that you can get closer to home,” Williams said, acknowledging that the first batch of recipients may have to drive to one of the five locations.
Williams believes by April or May vaccines not requiring cold storage will be available at doctor's offices, drive-up clinics and even mass vaccinations in gymnasiums.
Still, some worry about the safety of the vaccine.
“They are incredibly vetted. Pfizer has vetted it, the FDA will vet it, public and private experts are vetting it,” Williams said. “Then it goes to the CDC, it's a layered approach to make sure its safe, so we feel really good about that.”
In the meantime, Dr. Williams says much of the spread is coming from gatherings, not from places like the grocery store. So he says your holidays should look a lot different this year.
