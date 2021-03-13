ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 cases across Missouri and our region are causing concern for local health officials as the 7-day average of cases slightly increases and restrictions are eased.
The state of Missouri reported more than 2,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, an increase of 9% from the week before. St. Louis County added nearly 995 new cases in the last week, an increase of 7% from the week before.
This comes after both St. Louis City and County relaxed some restrictions earlier this week. Bars and restaurants can now stay open until midnight inside city and county limits. Social distancing and masking continue.
"This extra hour will help that, it's a lot of revenue between 11 o'clock and 1:30 on a normal weekend," Tom Gullickson of 1860 Saloon in Soulard said.
Gullickson said he's taken a huge financial hit the last several months. He said closing early in the last year has had its impact. March 13 was the first weekend Gullickson and hundreds of other restaurant owners could keep their businesses open an extra hour.
"Having those customers a little bit longer ... that's kinda what it's all about. Taking care of our customers and having an income stream," Gullickson said.
St. Louis County's Health Director said without everyone vaccinated, COVID-19 and its variants could start spreading more rapidly across the region. Dr. Faisal Khan said one of his biggest concerns right now are those coronavirus variants.
"We could have a surge in hospitalizations. We could have a surge in new infections. We could be back to where we were in the middle of last year, and all the gain we've made in the last 5-6 months will be lost," Khan said.
Khan said it's more crucial than ever to be vigilant because cases in our region are beginning to trickle upward. He said everyone plays a role in keeping cases down and local bar owners are in line with that logic as well.
"When we tell them put your mask on when you come in the door, or wherever you're going, when we say that to you, it's not because we're mean. We want to stay open and we want to keep those numbers down," Gullickson said.
Right now, there are no further changes in COVID-19 restrictions in either St. Louis City or County.
