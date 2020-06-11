Johnson County, KS. (KMOV.com) --- Johnson County health officials say someone tested positive for the coronavirus after partying in The Ozarks during the Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials say the person attended the same bar as the Camden County, Mo., resident who tested positive in late May, KCTV reported.
It's only the second known or confirmed case from the Ozarks that weekend. The first case was somebody who was "likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit," health department officials said at the time.
Hundreds of people attended parties at the Lake of the Ozarks over that weekend as businesses began to reopen. Photos and videos went viral.
Last week, Missouri’s top health official said there hadn't been any more COVID-19 cases connected to a Memorial Day weekend party at the Lake of the Ozarks.
No other information was reported for this individual's case.
Health officials in St. Louis advised anyone who attended one of those parties to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Johnson County is in western Missouri.
