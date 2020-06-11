The patient, who is from Boone County, arrived in Camden County (Lake of the Ozarks) on Saturday and developed the illness on Sunday, "so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” according to Camden County Health Department officials.

Johnson County, KS. (KMOV.com) --- Johnson County health officials say someone tested positive for the coronavirus after partying in The Ozarks during the Memorial Day Weekend. 
 
Officials say the person attended the same bar as the Camden County, Mo., resident who tested positive in late May, KCTV reported.
Ozarks

Fallout continues after a video showing massive parties at the Lake of the Ozarks spread online during the Memorial Day Weekend. 
 
It's only the second known or confirmed case from the Ozarks that weekend. The first case was somebody who was "likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit," health department officials said at the time.
 
Hundreds of people attended parties at the Lake of the Ozarks over that weekend as businesses began to reopen. Photos and videos went viral.
 
Last week, Missouri’s top health official said there hadn't been any more COVID-19 cases connected to a Memorial Day weekend party at the Lake of the Ozarks.
 
No other information was reported for this individual's case.
 
Health officials in St. Louis advised anyone who attended one of those parties to self-quarantine for 14 days.
 
Johnson County is in western Missouri.
 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.