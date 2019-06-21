SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Health and Human services along with two other agencies are investigating after they say five people became sick after visiting Grant’s Farm.
All of the illnesses have taken place since late May. Authorities say five people have come down with a Shinga toxic-producing E. coli. (STEC)
Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), and vomiting. Health officials says an infected person usually shows symptoms 3-4 days after exposure. Most people get better within 5-7 days.
Officials warn that 5-10 percent of those infected can develop a severe kidney condition that requires hospitalization and can be fatal.
Health officials say it is important that visitors to Grant’s Farm wash their hands after coming in contact with the animals.
Grant’s Farm released the following statement about the illnesses:
“At Grant’s Farm, the safety of our patrons, our employees, and our animal population is our highest priority. We are working closely with the state Dept. of Health and taking all necessary precautions to ensure we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our visitors.
We have a team of veterinary experts that work diligently to ensure our animals are healthy. Out of an abundance of caution, we will also be taking further safety measures, including the addition of several more hand-washing/antibacterial stations, and increased signage to remind our visitors of the importance of proper hygiene after coming into contact with the animals.
We will continue to follow the guidance of the public health experts that are managing this issue, and will defer to the Department of Health on any additional next steps.”
Officials say animal specimens from Grant’s Farm will be collected by investigators and state inspectors will supervise the health of the animals.
