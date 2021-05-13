ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Vaccine sites across St. Louis are seeing high demand from parents to get their children signed up for the shot.
Vaccine sites across the metro are filling up fast, and Thursday Busch Stadium hosted an event that offered two tickets to a Cardinals game in exchange for a vaccine.
"I have a lot of friends I need to hang out with them," said 13-year-old Connor Tobin, who showed up to the event wearing a Yadier Molina jersey.
For Tobin, the tickets were a perfect reward.
"Pretty excited especially because of the tickets. I hope to go to a Cardinals game with my dad for Father’s Day, some time around then," he said.
His mom Janette, who has home schooled her 7th grader for the last year, is just as excited as she is relieved to see him get vaccinated. Thursday was a day she’s waited on for months.
"I actually was hoping to get him signed up through a trial many months ago when they started that and we were just too late to sign up for that, so I am anxious for it," she said. "It makes me feel hopeful and that he can be safer."
Across the region, appointments are booking up for kids. At BJC and Mercy, proof of age isn’t required but they do require parents to sign up in advance and accompany their child to the appointment.
So far, doctors call the response overwhelming.
"We have streams of kids coming through, which is wonderful to see," said St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols
In St. Louis County, parents aren’t required to attend the appointment. But they must sign and complete the “minor consent form” found on stlcorona.Com within 48 hours of the appointment and send it with their child.
"One of our goals is meeting families where they are," Dr. Echols said.
Walk-ins are available at the Busch Stadium event tomorrow from 9-1. A parent or legal guardian must accompany kids under 18 and if demand remains steady, Echols says they’ll expand their hours.
"If it looks like it’ll be easier for families to bring their youth after 3 or in the afternoon, we can modify our schedule to accommodate them," he said
The health department said they’ll contact everyone who receives their first dose at the Busch event about where their second dose will be. That location hasn’t been determined just yet.
