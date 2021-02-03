ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Walking out of the Family Arena in St. Charles, Ken Calvin had a spring in her step. The mental health provider got an email from the health department with an appointment link Tuesday and got her shot in less than 24 hours.
“It was very smooth. Everything was calm and quiet,” she said.
Clavin is one of 600 people in the county who got their first dose Wednesday. Late Tuesday, the health department received a shipment they expected last week, including the nearly 2,000 follow-up doses they were waiting on.
As mass vaccination events are underway throughout the region, limited supply has some wondering if vaccines will be available when their second appointment rolls around in three to four weeks.
“We have confidence in the system that's set up that for every first dose we will receive a second dose,” said Christopher with the St. Louis County Health Department.
Ave said whenever first doses are ordered, the state automatically schedules another shipment for second doses a few weeks later.
“People should be comforted by the knowledge that the state understands this is a two dose vaccine and everyone who gets a first dose, must have a second dose,” he said.
News 4 learned that's the way it works for nearly every health department and hospital system getting vaccines from the state. To date, no vaccinators say they've had issues with getting people their second dose. But Ave said some are forgetting to schedule that second appointment.
“We have a team of people who are literally tracking down individuals who failed to make their appointment to make their second doses,” he said.
People like Calvin, who are awaiting their second dose, say they're putting their faith in the system. If something pops up and a patient can't make their second appointment, most health departments and hospitals ask that the person call them as soon as possible and they'll work to get them re-scheduled as quickly as they can.
