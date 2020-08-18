JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In the last week, the average number of daily new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County has been 41. A month ago the new case count ranged from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.
"Unfortunately we have seen a steady growth within the community," said Jefferson County Health Department director Kelley Vollmar.
The search for the cause of that continued increase has focused on young adults, the age group with the most cases in the county.
"A lot of that has to do with our 20-to-29 year old group. A lot of that has to do with backyard barbecues and socializing," Vollmar said.
St. Louis and St. Louis County are requiring bars to close early in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus by people in their 20s. Since the problem in Jefferson County appears to be more with private gatherings, Vollmar said the message her department is focusing on is personal responsibility.
That was the point older adults are stressing also.
"Think of other people and not be self serving or selfish about it. Because what you don't do can affect somebody else," she said.
The Jefferson County Health Department board considered a mask mandate at its last meeting. Instead, the board decided to strongly urge residents to wear a mask and to focus on education.
