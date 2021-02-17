ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Health Mart locations across Missouri are planning their rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the federal partnership that is sending doses to local pharmacies and Walmart stores.
COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up
Walmart and Sam's Club stores are ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, along with 21 other states.
21 Health Mart locations across Missouri will stick to eligibility requirements for who will receive the vaccine. The vaccines will come directly from the federal supply, meaning these are in addition to the vaccines already distributed from the state of Missouri.
News 4 called around to a few of the Health Mart pharmacies in St. Louis and while none have vaccine yet, they are expecting it soon. To register, click here.
