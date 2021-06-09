CHATTANOOGA, TN (WTVC/CNN) – Health experts are issuing a warning about the latest TikTok trend that involves ingesting pre-workout powder with no liquid.
“Dry scooping” landed one social media influencer in the hospital and suffering a heart attack at just 20 years old.
"I definitely wouldn't recommend taking anything dry or without any type of liquid fluids,” said Tobe Taylor, a fitness center owner.
Dr. Harish Manyam, Erlanger Chief of Cardiology, warns people to stay away from the “dry scooping” trend. "So, they're getting a large portion of caffeine in one setting... when you do that, it increases the blood pressure substantially,” he said.
Taking the powder dry can result in some dire consequences.
“You're getting this high dose of caffeine right away, rather than most people who maybe sip their drink prior to going into the gym," Dr. Manyam said.
