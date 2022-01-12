ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More people vaccinated against COVID-19 are in St. Louis area hospitals due to the omicron variant. Health experts still say that getting vaccinated helps reduce the risk of severe disease by more than 90 percent.
Right now, 63 percent of U.S. residents of all ages are vaccinated. In Missouri, around 53 percent are fully vaccinated and in Illinois around 65 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.