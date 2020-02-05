ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County hospital is working to help people deal with alcohol abuse.
Experts at SSM Health St. Joseph's Hospital's said they are seeing more women in their substance use disorder unit. Their statistics match new national data showing alcohol-related deaths are on the rise among middle-aged white women.
The analysis from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism shows the yearly total of alcohol-related deaths for people 16 and older more than doubled, from 35,914 in 1999 to 72,558 in 2017. Of those deaths, middle-aged men accounted for the majority, but white women are catching up.
The battle against alcohol is one Jessica Lener knows too well.
The mother, nurse, and adjunct professor still remembers her first drink of alcohol, vodka, when she was 13 years old. Eventually chardonnay became her comfort in a bottle. Part of the ease was that it is so commonly found at celebrations from weddings to outings at the theater or winery.
"It's not only socially acceptable, it's kind of socially urged," said Lener. "Like if you are not going to participate in these things you must be the boring one."
Over the years, Lener said drinking became a way to cover much deeper issues.
"I knew I had a problem at this point, but I couldn’t do anything, the humiliation was just too great," said Lener about her reluctance to get help.
Behavioral Health Therapists at SSM Health St. Joseph told News 4 Lener's experience is common. Women who are in caretaking roles often try to hide their addiction, while it can be more identifiable in men. They also said that social media memes celebrating Rose All Day and "Mommy juice" can contribute to normalizing over drinking.
Now, they are encouraging women to be mindful of why they are drinking.
"Is this causing an issue in some area of your life? Are you dependent? Are you using it for emotional reasons? What kind of reasons are you using? Is it more than social?" asked Sarah Mudd, behavioral health therapist at SSM Health. "So there are a lot of different questions that will need to be answered in order to find, is this really a problem?"
Lener said once she was honest about the true reason why she was drinking so much, so often, she was able to get the help she needed.
"I'm just so grateful and joyful to be able to feel that real joy. It's like waking up from dulling your senses for three decades," said Lener.
Click here to learn about the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's helpline.
