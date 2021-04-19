Pfizer vaccine

A worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash., Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Health officials in the Metro East are pushing for younger demographics to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Two vaccine clinics are being held this week targeting college students.

Tuesday, a clinic is being held at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey. Another clinic is being hosted at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Wednesday.

Both events are giving out Pfizer doses. For more information on the clinics or to sign up, visit here.

