ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials believe by the end of January, most of category 1A in their vaccine plan will be vaccinated. That includes health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities, but the state admits vaccinating those who do not work for a hospital system will be a big challenge.
So far thousands of nurses, doctors and staff at area hospitals have already received the first dose of the vaccine and some area already receiving their second dose.
Now St. Louis County Health Department says they will help address the need to vaccinate thousands of private health care providers.
“Over the course of the last several weeks we have been talking with partner organizations and collecting names of medical personal who might qualify as 1A but are not with a hospital, so they haven’t been able to get their vaccine shot yet. And we will be scheduling those people,” said Christopher Ave with the St. Louis County Department of Health.
Starting Friday, St. Louis County Health Department will begin vaccinating their own 275 front facing health care workers that fall under 1A category. From there they will move to vaccinating other 1A members of the community.
Ave says they hope to have an email address up and running by Friday where nurses, doctors, dentists in St. Louis County can email in and get on the list to be vaccinated. The county received 975 doses in their first shipment from the state and Ave estimates there are thousands that fall under 1A just in St. Louis County.
A spokesperson for SSM Health says their hospital system will also begin assisting with the vaccination of other health care workers. But as of Thursday details and logistics were still being worked out.
St. Louis City Health Department says they hope to receive their first shipment in 7-10 days from the state but they don’t know how much they will get.
“We are working to gather information from organizations providing healthcare services on their Phase 1A (patient-facing) frontline workers,” said Kim Vanden Berg, the spokesperson for St. Louis City Health Department. She hopes to release more information in the coming days.
According to the Missouri Department of Health, there are several hundred places that have received approval to be vaccinator sites, but at this time the state is not providing many details on those locations and what kind of supply they will have.
“We’re working with our approved 1A vaccinators now to provide a listing online on Monday to allow 1A-eligible individuals easier access to vaccine planning,” said Lisa Cox with Missouri State Health Department.
