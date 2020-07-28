ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) has announced they have canceled their 2020 graduation at Busch Stadium in accordance with the health department's orders.
On July 30, half of the high schools were scheduled to graduate in the morning and half in the evening. It would have been the first graduations to be held at the ballpark.
According to school leaders, the City of St. Louis Department of Health has cancelled the event due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region and restrictions announced Monday by local health officials.
“To say we are disappointed would be an understatement,” said St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin R. Adams. “Our graduates have been so resilient during the pandemic and were forced to give up other end-of-the-year milestones like prom. We really wanted to give them a special ceremony worthy of their achievements."
