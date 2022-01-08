Health Department brings vaccines to The City Foundry

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Department of Health administered Pfizer doses of the COVID 19 vaccine to 180 people Saturday.
The vaccine event was held at The City Foundry near the popular food hall. Several vaccine clinics are scheduled around St. Louis in an effort to get the community vaccinated and boosted to relieve the hospitals.
"Hospitals are overwhelmed," said Dr. Fredrick Echols, the Commissioner of Health. "Earlier this week, hospitalizations exceeded 700. That is an extremely high number. We know that hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and that limits their ability to provide life saving care."
Echols said the number of St. Louisans getting a booster is encouraging but could be better.
"We've really seen a significant increase in people coming to get their booster dose because of the information put out by the Food and Drug Administration about the protection it provides against the omicron variant," Echols said.
You can find more places to get vaccinated by clicking here.
