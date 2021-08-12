ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As vaccination rates in Missouri remain low, there’s a renewed push from doctors to get the vaccine in order to avoid long-haul COVID symptoms. According to medical experts, long-haul COVID is a condition that can cause people to continue to feel symptoms long after the initial infection. In most cases, the lingering symptoms can last weeks or even months.
Michelle Wilson, a nurse at Barnes Jewish Hospital, contracted COVID-19 in November. At first, she said her infection was mild. She recovered and then headed back to work in December. However, he symptoms came back and she was once again sidelined from the career she loves.
“I was having palpitations and arrhythmias, such shortness of breath,” Wilson said. “It felt like I was running on a treadmill just walking around the bed of my patient.”
Wilson wound up in the hospital, as a patient, for three days while doctors monitored her oxygen levels. She said extreme fatigue, heart palpitations and intense migraines are a part of her everyday life. Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a doctor with Washington University, said even those with mild COVID cases can have long haul symptoms that are far worse – lasting weeks or even months. Dr. Al-Aly said the side effects can impact those young, old, and even those who are healthy.
“It spans the gamut, it’s really not one thing it’s not only fatigue or brain fog, some people are having new onset diabetes, heartache, inflammation of the heart, strokes, blood clots,” he said.
With no cure, Al-Aly said the strongest line of defense is the vaccine. Although Wilson's ongoing symptoms are forcing her to retire from Barnes Jewish Hospital. However, the 64-year-old is starting a new project: a COVID long-hauler support group to share resources and help others cope with similar symptoms.
“My symptoms have worsened as I’ve worked longer, so I’m hoping by stopping working I can get some of these symptoms back under control again,” she said.
