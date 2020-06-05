ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hundreds of health care workers and other protesters lined the sidewalks of Kingshighway Friday in honor of George Floyd.
During the protest, the group kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long a Minneapolis officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck before he died.
The protest was called “White Coats for Black Lives” and was one of several peaceful demonstrations planned to take place Friday. At 4 p.m., a student-led group will meet at the St. Louis County Library and march west on Clayton Road and Highway 141. Then, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a march from Mid Rivers Mall to St. Peters City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.