CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Not everyone is on board with St. Louis City and County allowing some businesses to re-open on Monday.
A “Health Before Wealth” protest was held Saturday afternoon. The group was made up of people who describe themselves as healthcare students and healthcare workers. All were pushing for signatures to a petition to convince St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to delay re-opening.
The protesters organized a caravan, in an effort to abide by social distancing, and honked horns to draw attention to their concerns.
So far, one organizer says more than 2,000 people have signed the petition.
"We absolutely understand small businesses are hurting right now. The answer to that is not to open prematurely and cause more turmoil, more chaos and most likely have a spike which would have more businesses close again and put people on unemployment," said Jamie Moffa with Health Before Wealth.
A spokesperson for Krewson and Page said the decision would not have been made if they did not have confidence in public departments and hospitals, and added that no business is required to open on Monday.
