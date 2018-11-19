CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A hospital room can be a bleak place, especially when the patients are being treated for cancer.
But in one chemotherapy room at Mercy Hospital, one patient is inflating spirits. That patient is Becky Viola, a retired drama teacher who still performs in her spare time.
“2012 was my first time I was diagnosed, I was almost six years clear, no cancer and it showed up again. Ovarian cancer, out of nowhere, Stage 3, quite a shock. Seriously, you don’t expect it,” said Viola.
To fight the tumor, she comes to a comfy chair, under a warm blanket and receives chemotherapy, but that’s not the only medicine she’s getting.
The touch between Viola and her nurse, Merry Schlegel, is curing Viola just like the chemo is.
By touching and massaging, Schlegel is guiding the patient into a deep relaxation, which is to help the chemo medicine do its job more efficiently.
“It’s just like having a garden hose kinked. If it’s kinked, you’re not going to have the flow of water. It is just like that in our body. If we’re tense and tight, everything within us is tense and tight so we don’t allow those medications to circulate the way we should,” said Schlegel.
“Chemotherapy and traditional medicines can only go so far,” added oncologist Kavintha Kosuri.
Kosuri says her cancer patients see better results when they can put their minds at peace.
“There’s definitely a component of attitude that can help, help things that go a little smoother, help anxieties be a little less,” said Kosuri.
Viola says she is relying on her positive attitude to beat cancer.
“I feel like this time I’m going to kick it in the butt, with a good swift kick,” said Viola.
On the day News 4 was there, she learned she was cancer free and is officially in remission.
