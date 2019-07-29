ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—A portion of Interstate 44 will be closed in St. Louis County this weekend.
MoDOT crews plan to close both directions of the interstate starting at 7 p.m. Aug 2 between Interstate 270 and Geyer Road. All lanes are expected to be closed by 8 p.m.
While the roadway is closed, crews will set girders for the new westbound Watson Road bridge over I-44. Drivers will still be able to get from I-44 to I-270 in both directions. They will also be able to access eastbound Watson Road.
Drivers on eastbound I-44 who want to continue east on I-44 can take exit 277A to Watson Road, turn onto Lindbergh, and take Lindbergh back to eastbound I-44.
Drivers on westbound I-44 who want to travel west on I-44 will need to take the I-270 exit (exit 276) and use the westbound I-44 ramp after the bridge to continue westbound on I-44.
The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
MoDOT said this is the first of two weekend closures along I-44. The second will take place the following weekend on westbound I-44 between Geyer Road and I-270, during which crews will place deck panels on the bridge.
The westbound lanes of the Watson Road bridge are expected to remain closed until November. Watson Road drivers can access westbound I-44 and northbound and southbound I-270 by using Lindbergh.
