ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 55/64 at the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis will be closed this weekend.
IDOT crews will close the lanes at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Posted detours will direct Interstate 55 drivers to take Interstate 255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Interstate 55. Drivers on Interstate 64 will be directed to take Interstate 255 south to Route 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.
During the closure, crews will set new bridge beams over Interstate 55/64 as part of the MLK Bridge Approach project.
The lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
The scheduled roadwork is weather permitting.
