ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Illinois drivers who take the Poplar Street Bridge into Missouri should prepare for another lane closure.
MoDOT announced Thursday that they plan to close an additional westbound lane of the bridge, which will leave only two lanes open to traffic. The additional lane is expected to close this weekend and remain closed through early October.
This latest lane closure comes less than a month after both directions of the Martin Luther King Bridge closed for major repairs. The bridge is expected to reopen in Fall 2019.
Due to the construction and lane closures, drivers should prepare for extra time when heading into downtown St. Louis. MoDOT advises drivers to consider taking Metro or the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
