ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate the Cardinals home opener, Lyft has partnered with Major Brands and 4Hands Brewing Co. to provide free rides for the unofficial St. Louis holiday.  

“Major Brands wants to hit a grand slam by helping the best baseball fans in the nation get home safely on Opening Day. We want all Cards fans to make planning a safe ride home after baseball games a habit by offering a free ride home on Opening Day through our Safe Home After Every Occasion program. Thanks to 4 Hands and Lyft, this home opener will automatically prove a winner for promoting responsible consumption," said Major Brands CEO, Sue McCollum.

Thursday, 500 free rides will be available, with pickup and drop off taking place within a 2-mile radius of Busch Stadium.  

To get a free ride home, Cardinals fans can use the ride code SHMBREDBIRDS for a ride credit that can be used between 7 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.  The code will then be redeemable through the Lyft app.

