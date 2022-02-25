Headed to Mardi Gras this weekend? Here are some tips for your trip KMOV staff Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Soulard prepares streets for the Mardi Gras parade for this Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Soulard is getting ready for Mardi Gras this weekend. It's going to be cold for this year's celebration. You will want to be prepared as some sidewalks and streets are still covered with ice. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mardi Gras Soulard Street Highway Locations Missouri St. Louis City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Forecast: A Chilly Night Steve Templeton Updated 5 hrs ago New Kirkwood home torn down in the middle of construction after a small mistake puts the property in violation of city code Gabriela Vidal, Reporter Updated Feb 20, 2022 Many brick and mortar banks in St. Louis area closing, leaving residents with concerns Jenna Rae, News 4 Reporter Updated Feb 22, 2022 Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing CNN Staff Updated Feb 19, 2022 Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’ WFOR Staff Updated Feb 20, 2022 Missouri sued after woman loses SNAP benefits due to long wait times at 'overloaded' call center KMOV Staff Updated Feb 24, 2022
