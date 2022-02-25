Soulard prepares streets for the Mardi Gras parade for this Saturday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Soulard is getting ready for Mardi Gras this weekend. 

It's going to be cold for this year's celebration. You will want to be prepared as some sidewalks and streets are still covered with ice.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.