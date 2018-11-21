JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Northbound I-55 at Highway Z, just north of Pevely, was shut down due to a crash Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said this was a two vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
Police say a driver from the southbound lanes of I-55 lost control and crossed the median striking a northbound vehicle head-on. The drivers of the two vehicles were both transported via ARCH helicopter, while a passenger of one of the vehicles was transported via ambulance.
The exact location of the accident is at mile marker 183 of northbound I-55.
All lanes of the interstate were reopened just before 3 p.m.
