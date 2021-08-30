ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says he is concerned more children could be hospitalized for COVID-19 if stricter mitigation strategies aren't enforced in schools.
Dunnegan's comments came Monday. the same day that task force hospitals reported that 17 children younger than 18 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the St. Louis region. The St. Louis Public Schools reported 47 COVID-19 cases last week and 210 quarantined due to in-school contact. But in St. Charles County, where some districts do not have a mask mandate, the numbers are higher. 351 students are in full quarantine in the Fort Zumwalt District. 65 Fort Zumwalt students have tested positive since the school year began.
“Having the mask on in school interferes with education a lot less than having the school shut down and going to virtual," Dunagan said.
