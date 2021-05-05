ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is in St. Louis today as part of a nationwide push to overhaul infrastructure.
A team with the EPA will discuss the drinking water infrastructure and what needs to be done to maintain it. They will be touring this Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant and joined by Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush. The building is a 100 years old.
Experts believe hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to upgrade and upkeep the plant moving forward. President Biden's proposed American Jobs Plan would give $2 trillion to invest in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.
Nearly $111 billion of that would go to modernizing aging drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater systems. After the tour, they will hold a press conference about the city's need for water infrastructure investments.
