WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A local police chief says a police officer who kicked a surrendering suspect used unnecessary force.
A Woodson Terrace police officer was seen on video kicking Isaiah Forman in the head after a police chase on April 14 in North County. Woodson Terrace police, the FBI and St. Louis County Prosecutor are investigating.
The video also shows another officer walking into the frame. The officer is with Pagedale police; Pagedale’s interim police chief says he officer was trying to diffuse the situation.
“Just telling him to chill out, chill out man,” said interim Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons.
Simmons says his officer initially stood back and pulled his gun but holstered it once Forman surrendered.
“There was no threat because he did not fight, resist or try to run,” said Simmons.
Simmons says it is clear that unnecessary force was used and added that he is proud of his officer for using restraint.
“If he had stood there and kicked him three or four times and you stand there and do nothing, you’re just as guilty as he is,” Simmons said.
Woodson Terrance Police Chief C.V. Mayberry would not release the officer’s name but confirmed he is on the payroll. He said his department’s investigation will be completed internally.
He said he has yet to see the video but will view it when a final report is filed.
Mayberry said some form of discipline will be taken. One such action could be termination. Woodson Terrace police added they take the investigation very seriously and are trying to be as open and transparent as possible
Simmons says he knows what he would do if the Woodson Terrace officer worked for him.
“If that was my officer, I know exactly how I would handle that. He wouldn’t be working here,” said Mayberry.
