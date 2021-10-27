ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An outpouring of love and support continued across the Metro East Wednesday night for fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins.

Some of his former softball teammates spoke with News 4 as they continued to grapple with the 36-year-old’s death. "Everybody is going to know Tyler, everybody,” Allen Turner said.

It’s been around 15 years since Turner and Timmins met playing softball, an unbreakable brotherhood they had.

Highland man charged in shooting death of Officer Tyler Timmins A man was charged with murder for the shooting death of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

"Me and him played on our first ever tournament team, probably 2011, 2012,” Turner said. “That's where our relationship kind of kicked off."

Jordan Orban also developed a friendship with Timmins over softball. It was on the field where both saw his goofy smile and jokes, as well as his positive attitude shine.

"We spent almost every day together, it was Monday through Friday,” Orban said. “We'd play league all around Wood River, Alton … .”

"Since then, our families have grown together, our kids intermingle and the fact that he just got married a month ago, it’s kind of heartbreaking. He didn't get the chance to see his stepdaughter grow," Turner said.

Both Turner and Orban could not believe their friend was killed on duty, doing what they say was his passion to protect and serve his Metro East community.

"You hear about it all the time on the news and you think, 'man that's terrible, I can't believe things like that happen,’" Orban said. “And then, as soon as it happens, [and] it hits that close to home … It's a hard one to swallow."

Orban added, "I would like to see the justice system do their job and do everything they can to make him pay for what he did."

On Wednesday, the Madison County State's Attorney said he intends to seek the maximum life sentence for suspect Scott Hyden, 31, who faces multiple counts including first-degree murder in Timmins' death. Right now, Hyden remains in jail without bond and his first hearing will be sometime Thursday.

"I mean it was all over a stolen vehicle. He could've easily let Tyler do his job, gotten a slap on the wrist, done a little bit and been done. Now his life is over as well as one of my best friends',” Turner said.

Turner was able to watch as Timmins’ body was escorted to a funeral home in Wood River. Turner wore a goofy t-shirt Timmins designed himself.

"When he started driving by, I took it off and I held it up. 'I'm here buddy,'” Turner said.

As the memorial ride traveled through the Metro East, both Turner and Orban say they were in awe by the love and support shown for their friend and his family.

"He's not forgotten, he won't be forgotten,” Turner said.

Timmins’ friends will be playing in a softball tournament on November 13 and 14 at Gordon F Moore Park in Alton. They will be raising money from the game to help support Timmins’ wife and stepdaughter. More information on the start time will be coming soon, and the public is invited to attend and show their support.

Turner and Orban say they anticipate merchandised honoring Timmins will also be available for purchase.