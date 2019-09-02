ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is investigating after a late Sunday night shooting left one dead in Centreville Township in unincorporated St. Clair County.
Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 100 block of Amelia Drive in the Parkfield Terrace neighborhood for a report of shots fired.
Once they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, later identified as Jerry Jackson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest near a car. Officers believe the 36-year-old man may have been shot inside the car.
"He was right beside a car. we believe he may have been shot in the car, and then either fallen out of the car or even had life enough to get out of the car and try and run, we're not sure yet," Captain Dennis Plew of the Cahokia Police Department said.
Jackson's family are wondering why he was shot to death. The family said he's a father and didn't live in the neighborhood he was found in.
"He wasn't violent at all," Jackson's brother Perry Brown said. "That's why I don't understand why they did that to him."
Jackson's second brother, Paris Murphy said Jackson kept to himself and always put other people first.
"He worked, he was a good guy, took care of his babies and that's it," Murphy said. "Good person, give the shirt of his back, do whatever he had to do to take care of his family."
There are 16 detectives assigned to the case. Officers aren't sure what brought him to the are or what led to the shooting.
"We're still just following up on leads," Plew said. "Even though it happened at 11 last night, we are still early in the investigation just gathering the information, people's names, out canvassing the area and everything."
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-5201.
