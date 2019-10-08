ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was chased and pistol-whipped during a carjacking in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Monday night.
Ward 26 Democratic Committeeman Joe Palm, 50, told police he was exiting his 2014 Ford Explorer in the 5500 block of Maple Avenue at 8:30 p.m. when two suspects. dressed in all black and wearing ski masks, approached him and demanded the keys. Palm then ran from the suspects, who chased him.
When the suspects caught Palm, they allegedly hit with a gun and stole his keys.
He ran to nearby the home of Genet Conyers and contacted officers while the suspects drove off in his vehicle, according to police.
"I didn't know if he was shot or what just because blood was everywhere. It covered the whole front of him," Conyers said. "He was walking around frantically and just could not keep still."
According to Palm, two cell phones and a gun were inside the Ford Explorer when it was stolen.
He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.