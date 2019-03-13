SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Brian McClelland says it was a loud bang that he felt throughout his house on Tholozan Avenue Saturday afternoon.
“We heard this really loud boom like someone was kicking the door in,” said McClelland.
The person causing that bang was caught on McClelland’s home surveillance camera.
“He got very belligerent, and started yelling aggressively,” said McClelland.
The video shows a man in a red shirt walking through his backyard before opening a gate and heading towards McClelland’s basement door.
“I just happen to look out the window and I see this guy come by,” said McClelland.
He says when he heard the banging and went outside, he saw the man trying to get into his house.
“He was probably looking to break in, get a quick steal,” said McClelland.
McClelland says the man eventually ran away down an alley.
“We just haven’t had that on this street,” said McClelland.
McClelland lives in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
News 4 looked at burglaries both there and in the surrounding neighborhoods and found break-ins are down in Bevo Mill by nearly 30 percent.
But in North Hampton and Tower Grove South, burglaries have stayed steady compared to this time last year.
McClelland hopes others neighbors will keep a close eye out for this guy so that they don’t become a victim.
