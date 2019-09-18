SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Shawn Pritchett was known for his smile among friends and family. The father of four was killed in a construction accident Tuesday morning.
READ: Family identifies construction worker who died after being hit by crane in Shrewsbury
His girlfriend of 15 years, Breanna Clark, said his kindness and sense of humor will be missed the most.
"There are a lot of laughs missing," Clark said. "That is all we did was laugh. He was a jockster."
The 35-year-old was hired as part of MSD's Deer Creek tunnel project when a crane fell on him while on the site Tuesday morning. He had only been on the job for a week and a half.
"He was our glue," Clark said. "We don't have that now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.