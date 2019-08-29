WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman took to Facebook to remember her encounter with fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins.
In her post, Cynthia Stanley said Trooper Hopkins stopped to help her on the side of the road when she ran out of gas. She said Hopkins was a new father at the time and excited about watching his kids grow.
Read: Family of slain Illinois trooper releases statement
Stanley also shared photos of the encounter that took place four years ago.
“He was one of the good ones just making a living like the rest of us and building a legacy for his family,” read a portion of the Facebook post.
Stanley’s post has been shared over 38,000 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.