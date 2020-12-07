MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Moline Acres police officer who was hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County has been identified.
Police said Sgt. Herschel Turner was helping a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer with a traffic stop on Chambers Road near Lance Drive around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra did not notice the squad cars and sideswiped the Moline Acres car.
Turner, a 22-year veteran of the department, was outside the squad car at the time and went to the other side of his squad car to get out of the way.
Police say another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer behind the Sentra then swerved to avoid the other squad cars and hit Turner.
Turner was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later died.
"I think he loved his job more than life itself, he left doing what he loved. He was on time, never missed a day at work," said Turner's sister Talisa. "My heart is still empty. It’s shattered completely. I miss him, a lot, and I just would do anything to have him back right now."
Even off the clock, Talisa said her brother was always offering to help the community.
He mentored children, and would spend his off hours helping strangers in need of assistance.
"He did his police work at night. During the day he would do his own roadside assistance helping people who were stranded or needed help with their cars," she said. "He was always helping somebody even when he wasn't being a police officer."
He was also dedicated to his family. When Talisa had heart problems, it was her brother who took care of her, driving her to her appointments and being by her side.
"Now I just feel like I am alone and lost," she said. "I just wish I could have been there to help him like he helped me but I know I couldn't."
Turner was a father of three, and also leaves behind a wife and six siblings. His death comes just weeks before Christmas.
"I don’t even- there's nothing celebrate. Really nothing to celebrate about," Talisa said. "I don’t even know how to begin to have a holiday. I thank God that he was here and I’m going to try my best, but I’m so broken and torn I don’t even know what tomorrow is going to bring for me right now."
BackStoppers says it is raising money for Turner's wife and three daughters. To make a donation, click here.
