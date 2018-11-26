NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The family of a teenager killed outside an elementary school in North County are demanding justice and mourning his loss.

Talisa Townsend tells News 4 her 16-year-old son, Gerrian Jerrod Green Jr, was shot and killed across the street from Bermuda Elementary School in Normandy Saturday afternoon.

Green was shot and killed after a confrontation with 18-year-old Korrie Black around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Townsend said she believes the person responsible is a young man who knew her son. She said her daughter was present when her son was shot and she wants to ask the shooter why they did it.

She said most people know her son as "Polo Huncho."

"He was a good kid. He did not deserve this," Townsend said.

Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil at Bermuda Elementary School at 5 p.m. Sunday.

"He never hurt nobody. He don't have a record, my baby he helped everybody and they took him, they took him," Townsend said. "I'm not mad at you. I swear to God, I don't hate you. "I just need you why you shot my baby?"